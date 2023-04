With Bogart (GA) quarterback Aaron Philo decommitting from the Golden Gophers 2024 recruiting class on Monday night, P.J. Fleck and the Gophers staff have quickly identified their next quarterback target.

Grunkmeyer now holds nearly 30 offers including Cincinnati, Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Cincinnati and Northwestern have both offered within the last week. Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, and Penn State have also shown interest but have not offered. Grunkemeyer previously camped with the Gophers and will make a return visit to campus this Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller completed 64.2% of his passes this past season for 2,649 passing yards, and 25 passing touchdowns while adding an additional 200 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

"Super pumped," Grunkemeyer said of his Minnesota offer. "Heading to visit this Thursday. Have some family up there, so super-familiar with the campus. Also, really like what the team culture is. I really believe in what Coach (P.J.) Fleck talks about."