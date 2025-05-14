Minnesota Offers 2027 QB from Familiar Program

(Photo by Hendrix during an unoffiical visit to TCU in November.)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers extended their 2027 quarterback board on Monday by offering a prospect from a familiar program. The newest signal caller to receive an offer from the Golden Gophers is Fayetteville, Arkansas native Hank Hendrix. Hendrix attends Fayetteville High School, the same program that produced the Gophers' expected starting quarterback this upcoming fall, Drake Lindsey.

The offer for the 6-foot-3 Hendrix is the 12th in his recruitment; he also owns offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UTSA, Washington State, Appalachian State, Incarnate Word, and Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Hendrix picked up the offer from the Gophers after offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh Jr made his second trip to Fayetteville this month, this time to watch a spring morning practice.

Last season, Hendrix put together a phenomenal sophomore season for Boerne High School in Boerne, Texas, completing 274-of-389 passing attempts for 4,237 yards and 46 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also had 104 rushing yards and one additional touchdown on the ground. Hendrix and his family transferred to the Fayetteville area this offseason as Hank's older brother, Hutson is a freshman walk-on at the University of Arkansas, which is located in Fayetteville. The rising junior quarterback's recruitment is expected to continue to see an uptick in the coming weeks and months.