Minnesota offers Morris Udeze
For the first time this offseason, Minnesota has officially extended an offer to a transfer. Morris Udeze picked up an invite early Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-9, 240 pound post player entered the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news