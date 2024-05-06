Official visit season is just around the corner for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and with that, it's been a perfect time to begin taking a look at those recruits who will be officially visiting Minneapolis next month.

We start with one of Minnesota's top running back targets, four-star prospect Kentrell Rinehart, a 6-2, 200-pound prospect ouf Westland High School in Columbus, Ohio. Rinehart is ranked as a top-15 talent in the state of Ohio and a top-25 running back in the country.