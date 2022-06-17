Minnesota Official Visit Weekend Rundown: June 17

After a highly successful Summer Splash weekend, last weekend, Minnesota will look to have another successful weekend. This weekend, they host a much smaller group of just five official visitors, including one of their top offensive targets. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!



Already committed to Minnesota

Two recent commitments here will take their official visits. In some cases, it would be useful to make sure those commitments are solid but in these cases, there are no worries about either prospect wavering on their commitment.

Uncommitted prospects:

Williams is the biggest name to know here as the three-star running back is one of Minnesota's biggest remaining targets. Don't be fooled by his three-star rating, Williams is a special player who has a chance to be a game-changer at the position at the next level. Williams released a top seven last month that included the Gophers and we get the sense that they are in his top grouping, if not at the very top of his list. We expect PJ Fleck and his staff to make a huge push to land him this weekend and while a commitment may or may not come in the next few weeks, we ultimately expect him to commit to Minnesota as things currently stand.

The Gophers are not shy about their needs at wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and despite sitting in a good spot for St. Frances (MD) wideout Ryan Manning, who's set to make a commitment on Saturday. The Gophers are by far the South Carolina native's best offer and as long as he has the green light to commit, he seems likely to join the class.