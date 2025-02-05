Minnesota officially signs RB Xavier Ford

Minnesota has officially signed 2025 running back Xavier Ford . The Lousiana committed to the Gophers last month over offers from Air Force, Lousiana-Monroe, Tulane, and Houston.

This past fall, Ford was Lousiana's Mr. Football after rushing for 3,467 yards and 52 touchdowns while playing for Leesville, a member of Division II in Lousiana. For his career, Ford ran for 8,591 yards and 118 touchdowns. He had three straight seasons of 30+ touchdowns and at least 2,400 yards.

Ford is one of three running backs that the Gophers signed in the 2025 recruiting cycle joining Grant Washington and Trey Berry. The Gophers as a whole signed 22 total prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle.