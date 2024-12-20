Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery declares for NFL Draft

Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery is a potential first-round pick in this upcoming NFL Draft and on Friday, Ersery announced his decision that he will be going pro and forgoing his final year of eligibility.

"All glory to the most high! First and foremost I would like to thank GOD because without him none of this is possible. I've been blessed and put into a position to play ball and live out my dream," Ersery said in a statement.

"I want to thank my Mother (Takita) and siblings for the unconditional love and unbelievable support they have shown me all these years. My family has been my motivation to keep going to pursue all my goals in life in football and beyond.

I want to thank Coach Fleck for taking a risk on a small-town city kid from KC and being a huge positive role model on my life. I want to thank Coach Callahan who is an amazing Coach, Mentor, Man, and Father for inspiring me to be the best version of myself. Thank you for developing me into one hell of a player. So thankful for you both. Can't forget all the other coaches that helped mold me into the man I am today and always making sure I'm prepared.

I want to thank my teammates! The brotherhood and bonds we’ve built will last a lifetime. Thank you for always being there, giving me words of encouragement and always speaking highly of me.

Lastly, I want to thank the University of Minnesota for allowing me to be a part of something so special. This place is truly like a second home and will always be held dearly to my heart. The city of Minneapolis has the best people, family, and fans you could ask for.

This truly has been a life-changing journey and I loved every second of it. I am honored to be the one to represent that maroon and gold! The M never comes off baby!! With that being said I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL 2025 Draft."