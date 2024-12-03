Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Minnesota Golden Gophers left tackle Aireontae Ersery has been named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensvie Lineman of the Year. Ersery is the first Gopher to win the award since center Greg Eslinger did so in 2005.

Ersery was one of the best left tackles in the country this season and according to Pro Football Focus allowed just 13 pass pressures and one sack on 419 pass blocking snaps this season for the Gophers.

The Kansas City, Missouri native is considered a likely first-round pick in next April's NFL Draft. A former three-star prospect, Ersery was also a First-Team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media. The second time he has been an All-Big Ten selection after being a second-team selection last season.

Since taking over the starting spot at left tackle in 2022, Ersery has started in 38 straight games for the Gophers.