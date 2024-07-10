Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery has been ranked as one of the top-25 players in College Football 25.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound left tackle out of Kansas City, Missouri is ranked as the No. 24 player in the country according to EA Sports' ratings team as the gaming company continues to prepare for the highly-anticipated release of College Football 25, the first college football video game in over a decade.

Ersery is a 93 overall in the game and his top attributes include a 97 strength rating and a 95 awareness rating.

Last season for the Gophers, Ersery was one of the Big Ten's top offensive lineman earning All-Big Ten second team honors as well as AP First-Team All-Big Ten honors. He started in all 13 games for the Gophers at left tackle. He was also highly rated by Pro Football Focus, being rated as the program's second best offensive player only behind running back Darius Taylor.



PFF credited Ersery with only two sacks allowed and 13 total quarterback pressures across 362 pass blocking opportunities. The redshirt senior is entering his fifth year with the Minnesota program and has two years of eligibility remaining enter this fall.





