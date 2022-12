A fourth Minnesota Golden Gopher has entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 regular season. On Wednesday, offensive lineman Cameron James entered the transfer portal after spending two years with the program.

The former three-star recruit out of Chicago failed to see game time during his two years on campus with the Gophers.

"I want to thank the University of Minnesota, Coach Fleck, the entire staff, and my teammates for making my experience as a Gopher one to remember," James said on Twitter on Wednesday. "I am truly grateful. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left."