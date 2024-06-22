Minnesota offensive line commitment Nelson McGuire is visiting another program this weekend. The Midlothian, Texas offensive lineman is currently in Lubbock, Texas visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech offered McGuire in early May and the Red Raiders since the offer have been a top suitor for McGuire. The Gophers who offered McGuire following a strong prospect camp showing in early May hosted the Texas prospect just a few days later on June 7 and was able to earn a commitment from the three-star offensive lineman.

That being said, other programs such as Arkansas, Baylor, and Kansas State have all also emerged in the recruitment over the last few weeks, potentially keeping the door from being proverbially shut. Notably, McGuire did previously have official visits scheduled to Boston College, Houston, and Kansas State but cancelled all those official visits following his commitment.



Minnesota currently holds 23 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which currently ranks 16th in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

