Just a few weeks after originally committing to Minnesota, Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire has backed off his pledge to the Golden Gophers. The decision from McGuire came as he was wrapping up an official visit to Texas Tech on Sunday.

"I want to express my gratitude to Coach Fleck and the entire Minnesota Coaching Staff for their amazing support of my family and me," McGuire said on X, Sunday morning. "I am incredibly blessed and deeply appreciate of the opportunity to be able to play at the next level.

After a great talk with my family and my coaches we have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Minnesota and reopen my recruitment up. I will always have love for the University of Minnesota, I just feel like this is the best thing for me. Thank you all for everything."

