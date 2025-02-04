Minnesota OL Martes Lewis to enter transfer portal

Minnesota offensive lineman Martes Lewis has entered the transfer portal according to reports. The Merrillville, Indiana native will have two years of eligibility left to play at his next school.

Lewis is coming off a 2024 season in which he played in all 13 games, mostly on special teams but only played four games on offense. Lewis saw a significant dropoff in total snaps going from 573 snaps in 2023 to just 94 snaps in 2024.

He is the second offensive lineman to transfer away from the Gophers this offseason joining Phillip Daniels who left the program in December before committing to Ohio State.

The decision from Lewis should not come as a surprise, it likely would've been a bigger surprise had he stuck around for the 2025 season. Not only was Lewis surpassed on the depth chart this past fall but the Gophers also adding a trio of offensive linemen from the transfer portal this offseason in Dylan Ray, Marcellus Marshall and Kahlee Tafai. With Lewis having the ability to play both guard and tackle, his positioning on the depth chart this upcoming season was especially fluid.