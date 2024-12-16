Minnesota OL Phillip Daniels enters transfer portal

Minnesota redshirt freshman offensive lineman Phillip Daniels has entered the transfer portal, Gophers Nation learned on Monday morning. The Cincinnati, Ohio native enters the portal after playing in all 12 games for the Gophers this regular season including making four starts at right tackle.

Daniels for the first eight games of the season was a backup for the Gophers at right tackle, also making one appearance at left tackle. However, starting with the Gophers' week 10 win over Illinois, the Ohio native started each of the last four games of the regular season with the program.