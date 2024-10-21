Minnesota opens a small favorite over Maryland, line quickly grows

in other news
The Minnesota Golden Gophers opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Maryland Terrapins but the line has quickly grown in favor of the Gophers. As of Monday morning, the Gophers are now a 4.5-point favorite over the Terrapins for their week nine matchup.
The over/under is currently at 46.5 points, a two point increase of the opening total of 44.5 points. Both the Gophers and Terrapins are 4-3 entering their week nine matchup.
The Gophers are coming off their first bye week of the 2024 season after back-to-back wins over USC and UCLA. Maryland snapped a two-game losing streak this past weekend, defeating USC 29-28, erasing a 14-point second half deficit to pick up the win.
Since 2017, Minnesota is 9-5 after a bye week under head coach P.J. Fleck. They are also 15-3 when having the rest advantage over their opponent.
In the same timespan, Maryland is 4-7 when having the rest disadvantage and are 5-20 as an away underdog.
Minnesota is 3-4 against Maryland all time, with six of seven matchups coming since 2016. The first matchup between the two programs came in 1977, a 17-7 win for Maryland in the Hall of Fame Classic.
