football

Minnesota opens as 10.5 point favorite over Nebraska

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Minnesota opened as a rather considerable favorite for their Big Ten West matchup on the road against Nebraska this upcoming Saturday. The Gophers coming off a dominant 31-0 win over Rutgers opened as a 10.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers.

That line has quickly moved even higher in favor of the Gophers and lines can now be found as high as 14.5 points.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Nebraska, now under the direction of Mickey Joseph following the firing of Scott Frost are losers of their last two and will enter this weekend with a 3-5 record including a 2-3 record in conference play.

This past weekend, the Cornhuskers fell to the now No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 29-6. It was a game that was reminiscent of the Gophers' own loss to Illinois just a few weeks ago.

All time, Saturday's matchup between the Gophers and Cornhuskers will be the 62nd meeting all-time between the two programs. The Gophers hold the series advantage with a 35-25-2 record and have won each of the last three and six of the last 10. The last time the Gophers traveled to Lincoln was in 2020, a 24-17 win for P.J. Fleck's program.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.

{{ article.author_name }}