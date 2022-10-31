That line has quickly moved even higher in favor of the Gophers and lines can now be found as high as 14.5 points.

Minnesota opened as a rather considerable favorite for their Big Ten West matchup on the road against Nebraska this upcoming Saturday. The Gophers coming off a dominant 31-0 win over Rutgers opened as a 10.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska, now under the direction of Mickey Joseph following the firing of Scott Frost are losers of their last two and will enter this weekend with a 3-5 record including a 2-3 record in conference play.

This past weekend, the Cornhuskers fell to the now No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 29-6. It was a game that was reminiscent of the Gophers' own loss to Illinois just a few weeks ago.

All time, Saturday's matchup between the Gophers and Cornhuskers will be the 62nd meeting all-time between the two programs. The Gophers hold the series advantage with a 35-25-2 record and have won each of the last three and six of the last 10. The last time the Gophers traveled to Lincoln was in 2020, a 24-17 win for P.J. Fleck's program.