The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be looking to bounce back from their second straight loss this upcoming weekend against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Nittany Lions' annual White Out.

It appears that Vegas does not like the Gophers' odds. The Gophers sitting at 4-2 on the season opened as 10.5-point underdogs to the 5-1, No. 16 Nittany Lions. Penn State is coming off a 41-17 loss to the top-five ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines in the game rushed for 418 yards on the Nittany Lions defense.

While the Gophers opened as 10.5-point underdogs, it did not take long for the public to take advantage of the large line in favor of Penn State. The line has quickly moved to -4.5 in favor of Penn State. The over/under for the game is currently set at 45.5 points.

The last time the two programs met up was in 2019 when the Gophers upset the then No.9 ranked Nittany Lions 31-26 . The matchup between the two Big Ten programs will be just the fifth since 2010 with the Nittany Lions winning three of those five games. That being said, the Gophers are winners of two of the last three in the series, both wins coming at home. The last time Minnesota was able to pick up a road win against Penn State was in 2003, a 20-14 win over the then Joe Paterno-led Nittany Lions.

It was the third of four consecutive victories for the Gophers over the Nittany Lions between 1999 and 2004. All time, Penn State holds a 9-6 advantage in the series that dates back to 1993.