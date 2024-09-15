Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a small, home underdog to the Iowa Hawkeyes for next Saturday's primetime matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers (2-1) on the season are 2.5-point underdogs to the Hawkeyes (2-1). The over/under for the matchup is set at 37.5 points.

The Golden Gophers will enter their week four matchup coming off the heels of back-to-back shutout wins over Rhode Island (48-0) and Nevada (27-0). It was the first time the Gophers have achieved back-to-back shutout wins since 1962.

Iowa is coming off their second win of the season, a 38-21 win over the Troy Trojans. It was a bounce back victory for the Hawkeyes after losing to rival Iowa State in week two , 20-19. Notably, each of the Hawkeyes first three games of the season has seen the over hit.

All-time, the Gophers lead the rivalry matchup with the Hawkeyes with a 63-52-2 record. The Gophers last fall went into Iowa City and picked up their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 with a 12-10 final score. With a win against Iowa this upcoming weekend, the Gophers would achieve back-to-back wins over the Hawkeyes for the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.