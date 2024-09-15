Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a small, home underdog to the Iowa Hawkeyes for next Saturday's primetime matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers (2-1) on the season are 2.5-point underdogs to the Hawkeyes (2-1). The over/under for the matchup is set at 37.5 points.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The Golden Gophers will enter their week four matchup coming off the heels of back-to-back shutout wins over Rhode Island (48-0) and Nevada (27-0). It was the first time the Gophers have achieved back-to-back shutout wins since 1962.
Iowa is coming off their second win of the season, a 38-21 win over the Troy Trojans. It was a bounce back victory for the Hawkeyes after losing to rival Iowa State in week two , 20-19. Notably, each of the Hawkeyes first three games of the season has seen the over hit.
All-time, the Gophers lead the rivalry matchup with the Hawkeyes with a 63-52-2 record. The Gophers last fall went into Iowa City and picked up their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 with a 12-10 final score. With a win against Iowa this upcoming weekend, the Gophers would achieve back-to-back wins over the Hawkeyes for the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation