Minnesota opens as near touchdown favorite over Rutgers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are winners of four straight and will now look to extend that winning streak to five games this upcoming Saturday as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway. It will be a second-straight road game for Minnesota on Saturday after defeating No. 24 Illinois 25-17 on Saturday afternoon in Champaign.

Ahead of their week 11 matchup, the Golden Gophers have opened as a near touchdown favorite over the Scarlet Knights, the opening line was at 6.5-points in favor of Minnesota. The over/under for the game is set at 46.5. points.

Rutgers will enter week 11 with a 4-4 record with hopes that the bye week will allow them to emotionally and physically reset after losing four straight games prior to the bye.

The Golden Gophers and Scarlet Knights have met three times in history, all since 2016. Minnesota has won each of the previous three matchups including a 31-0 win in Piscataway in 2022.