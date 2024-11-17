Minnesota opens as near two touchdown underdog to Penn State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers return to action this upcoming Saturday when they host the top-five ranked Penn State Nittany Lions at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers will enter Saturday's matchup not just off a bye week but off their first loss in over a month, after falling to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway on November 9.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Gophers after picking up wins over USC, UCLA, Maryland, and Illinois. The Gophers this season are 7-2-1 against the spread.

Penn State will enter the game with a 9-1 record after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 49-10 in West Lafayette on Saturday.

After losing to Ohio State 20-13 on November 2, the Nittany Lions have completely dominated the last two weeks against Washington and Purdue, outscoring the Huskies and Boilermakers 84-16. The Nittany Lions this season are 5-5 against the spread.

Since 2010,. Penn State and Minnesota have met five times, with the Nittany Lions having a 3-2 advantage in the series in their last five matchups. All time, the Nittany Lions also hold a 10-6 advantage.

Saturday's game between the Gophers and Nittany Lions is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.