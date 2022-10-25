Despite suffering a third-straight double-digit loss this past weekend to Penn State by the final score of 45-17, Las Vegas still likes the Minnesota Golden Gophers' chances to get back to their winning ways this upcoming weekend.

According to VegasInsider, The Golden Gophers opened as 13.5 point home favorite over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and that spread has already risen to as high as -14.5 in favor of the Gophers.

Rutgers like the Scarlet Knights are now 4-3 on the season, they're also 5-2 against the spread this season. This past weekend, the Scarlet Knights defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 24-17.

The Gophers and Scarlet Knights have only matched up twice all time in 2016 and 2019 respectively. The Gophers walked away on top in both games, defeating Rutgers 34-32 in 2016 and 42-7 in 2019.

Kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.