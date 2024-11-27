Minnesota Opponent First Look: Wisconsin Badgers

(Photo by Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, losers of two straight will look to finish the 2024 regular season on a high note on Friday afternoon when they travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers enter Friday with a 5-6 record and are in danger of missing a bowl game for the first time in 22 years.

Wisconsin 2024 Schedule & Betting Trends COV = covered, DNC = Did not cover Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Western Michigan -24.0 (DNC) 56.0 (U) 28-14 Wisconsin South Dakota -18.5 (DNC) 46.0 (U) 27-13 Wisconsin Alabama +14.5 (DNC) 47.5 (O) 42-10 Alabama at USC +14.0 (DNC) 51.0 (O) 38-21 USC vs Purdue -11.5 (COV) 44.5 (O) 52-6 Wisconsin at Ruggers +1.0 (COV) 44.0 (O) 42-7 Wisconsin at Northwestern -10 (COV) 42.5 (U) 23-3 Wisconsin vs Penn State +6.5 (DNC) 46.5 (U) 28-13 Penn State at Iowa +2.5 (DNC) 40.5 (O) 42-10 Iowa vs Oregon +13.5 (COV) 49.5 (U) 16-13 Oregon at Nebraska +1 (DNC) 41.0 (O) 44-25 Nebraska

WISCONSIN OFFENSIVE & DEFENSIVE RANKINGS CATEGORY STAT RANK SCORING OFFENSE 24.0 96 PASSING OFFENSE

202.7 93 RUSHING OFFENSE 164.36

64 TOTAL OFFENSE 367.1

88 SCORING DEFENSE 23.0

51 PASSING DEFENSE 176.5

13 RUSHING DEFENSE 163.36 91

The second year of Luke Fickell era not going to plan

The Badgers had hoped the second year of the Luke Fickell era would be more fruitful. After a 7-6 season last year, the Badgers went into the transfer portal this offseason and upgraded their quarterback position by nabbing former Miami (FL) starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke would play in just two full games before suffering a season-ending injury against Alabama in the third week of the season. Since then, the Huskers have looked towards redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke to lead the offense. As with most young quarterbacks, the results have been mixed. This season, Locke has completed 56.4% of his passes for 1,806 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions. Overall, the Badgers started the season off 2-0 with wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota before falling to Alabama and USC. In October, it appeared that Fickell's program was finding its stride with four straight wins over Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern but have since lost four straight games.



The Badgers made a change at OC midseason

The Badgers fired their offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, earlier this month following a 16-13 loss to the Oregon Ducks. Longo came to Madison with the hopes of bringing the Air Raid offense to the Big Ten, but the transition to the offense has been largely unsuccessful for the Badgers. This season, the Badgers are averaging just 24.7 points per game, their lowest mark since 2004. Additionally, their passing attack has only garnered 202.7 yards per game ranking 93rd nationally, their rushing attack is slightly better when it comes to nationally ranked with 164.4 yards per game, ranking 65th. In their first game without Longo last weekend against Nebraska, the Huskers totaled 25 points and 407 yards from scrimmage including 292 passing yards.

SERIES HISTORY

Friday will be the 134th meeting between the two programs since their first meeting in 1890. Through the first 133 matchups, the series is as tight as possible with Wisconsin holding a 63-8-62 advantage over the Gophers. The Gophers for a long time held the series advantage but a 14-game winning streak from 2004 through 2017, shifted the series in favor of Wisconsin. The Gophers over the P.J. Fleck era have been working to even it back up, doing so in 2022 with a a 23-16 win in Madison before the Badgers reclaimed the lead with a 28-14 win last season.