Published Oct 8, 2024
Minnesota Opponent Scouting Report - UCLA Bruins: Offense
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
The Minnesota Golden Gophers defense has been one of the better defenses in the country and Big Ten through six weeks of play. This past weekend, the Gophers defense kept an explosive USC offense to just 373 yards and 17 points.

Now, this weekend, the Gophers will face one of the worst offenses in the country as they travel to Los Angeles, to take on the UCLA Bruins.

The Bruins through five weeks of the season have been one of the worst offenses in the country, their 14.0 points per game, ranking 131 of 134 teams nationally.

The Bruins offensive line has struggled mightily in the process, struggling to get any push in their run blocking, as Bruins ball carriers average just 2.7 yards per carry while also allowing 14 sacks over five games.

Here's a quick look at some important numbers for the UCLA offense this season in five games.

UCLA OFFENSIVE STATS
STAT20242023Difference

Points/Game

14

26.5

-12.5

Rushing Yards / Attempt

2.7

4.88

-2.18

Rushing Yards / Game

64.2

197.9

-133.7

Passing Yards / Completion

10.8

12.5

-1.7

Passing Yards / Game

197.4

229.15

-31.75

Plays per touchdown

54.6

20.8

+33.8

3rd Down Conversion %

31.03%

45.1%

-14.07%

4th Down Conversion %

62.5%

46.8%

+15.7%

Red Zone Success %

84.62%

63.3%

+21.3%

