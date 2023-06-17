His decision comes a few days early as well, as he was originally expected to make his announcement on the 20th.

Roy's decision came while on an official visit to Minneapolis, he picked the Gophers over the Michigan State Spartans and UCLA Bruins.

Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class saw a major addition on Saturday evening when four-star offensive tackle Nathan Roy announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Roy is ranked by Rivals as the 171st-best player in the country, the 11th-best offensive tackle in the country, and the top player in the state of Wisconsin. He is the first four-star commitment for the Gophers in the 2024 recruiting class and their highest-rated recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.9.

It cannot be understated about how big of a recruiting win Roy is for the Gophers. Coming into this weekend, the perceived favorite to land him was the UCLA Bruins. Roy is originally from the west coast and the idea of going back out west was a popular one in his recruitment. His older brother Benjamin Roy is also a member of the UCLA football program. The Gophers flipped the script, to say the least, this weekend in landing Roy.

Roy prior to his official visit to the Gophers noted to Rivals that he has built strong relationships with the entire Gophers' coaching staff.

"I really enjoy talking with the coaches and the staff and have built a great relationship with everyone there," he said.

Perhaps in retrospect, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Gophers came out on top in this recruitment.

Roy is the 20th commitment now in the Gophers 2024 recruiting class which is all the way up to 9th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.