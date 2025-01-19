Minnesota picks up commitment from RB Xavier Ford

Minnesota has made a last-minute addition to its 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday morning, 2025 running back Xavier Ford committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers over Air Force, Lousiana-Monroe, Tulane, and Houston.

Lucas is the third commitment for the Gophers in the recruiting class, joining Grant Washington and Trey Berry, both of whom signed in December.

as a senior, Ford was Lousiana's Mr. Football after rushing for 3,467 yards and 52 touchdowns while playing for Leesville, a member of Division II in Lousiana. For his career, Ford ran for 8,591 yards and 118 touchdowns. He had three straight seasons of 30+ touchdowns and of at least 2,400 yards.



