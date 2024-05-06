It will be the third university for the 6-foot-10, 255-pound big man who also spent time at Utah Tech for two seasons.

After hosting UTSA transfer forward Trey Edmonds over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed a commitment from the Colorado native.

Edmonds this past season played in 32 games for UTSA, starting all 32 while shooting 55.9% from the field and averaging 7.0 points per game. He, however, did struggle mightily from the free throw line, making just 45.5% of his free throw attempts. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.

Notably, the Golden Gophers got a close look at Edmonds earlier this past season, as he posted a 12-point, two rebound effort while shooting 5-of-11 from the field.

In his 32 games played, Edmonds had 11 games that featured double-digit scoring efforts. He also had two double-doubles with a 12-point, 12-rebound effort against Lamar and a 10-point, 10-rebound game against Army.

Edmunds joins the likes of Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby, New Mexico State guard Femi Odukale, Canisius center Frank Mitchell, and Macalester guard Caleb Williams to commit to the Golden Gophers out of the transfer portal this offseason.