Minnesota's hot run on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday morning as in-state defensive end Howie Johnson announced his commitment to the Gophers, the program's second commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He joins offensive tackle Andrew Trout as part of the program's 2026 recruiting class.

"After a great camp and conversation with Coach Fleck, I'm excited to announce I've received an offer from Minnesota and 100% committed," Johnson said on X. Johnson is the 18th commitment for the Gophers in the month of June between the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles and the seventh prospect to commit to the prorgam since Sunday.