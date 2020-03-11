Minnesota pounds Northwestern; Iowa next
With the season on the line, Minnesota (15-16) put together a 44-point second half and sent the Northwestern Wildcats (8-23) packing 74-57 on Wednesday evening. The Gophers had dominated the openin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news