Minnesota prospects, Gopher targets in the updated 2022 Rivals150
The state of Minnesota is well represented in the updated Rivals150 for the class of 2022. Seven four-stars, and one three-star hailing from the North Star state made the cut. Among those eight, fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news