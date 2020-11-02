Minnesota Quarterback Recruiting Over The Last 5 Classes
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
As Minnesota has continued to improve on the field, so has their recruiting.
Head coach PJ Fleck and company have continued to bolster the roster with talent. In the first part of a series, we take a look back at quarterback recruiting over the last five years.
**This list does not include transfers or walk-ons**
2017
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news