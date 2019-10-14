Minnesota entered the AP Top 25 today after a 34-7 home win against Nebraska. The Gophers are ranked No. 20 in the newly released AP Poll and are also ranked No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.

This is the first time that Minnesota is ranked in the AP Poll since 2014 when it was ranked No. 22 on Nov. 23, 2014. It's the highest ranking for Minnesota since it was also slotted at No. 20 on Nov. 1, 2008.

Minnesota was ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll last week and moved up five spots this week. The Gophers were previously ranked in the Coaches poll on Nov. 30, 2014 when they were No. 25.

Dating back to last season, Minnesota has won eight straight games (Nebraska, Illinois, at Purdue, Georgia Southern, at Fresno State, South Dakota State, vs. Georgia Tech and at Wisconsin), which is tied for the fourth longest winning streak in the nation. Clemson has the longest winning streak at 21 games and is followed by Ohio State (12) and Appalachian State (11). Minnesota follows at eight wins and is tied with Baylor.

The Gophers are one of 12 undefeated teams in college football are 6-0 for the first time since 2003. Minnesota is now 10-2 in its last 12 games and has won eight straight games. The last time Minnesota won eight straight games was 70 years ago, as the Gophers ended the 1948 season with four straight wins and started the 1949 season with four straight wins.

The Gophers play at Rutgers on Saturday and then host Maryland on Oct. 26. Tickets are still available.