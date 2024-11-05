Minnesota ranked No. 3 in latest USCHO poll

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's hockey team remain one of the top five teams in all of college hockey according to the latest USCHO poll.

The Golden Gophers are No. 3 in the latest poll released on Monday, up one post from last week's ranking of No. 4. The slight move in the rnakings comes after a weekend sweep of Penn State to open conference play, the Golden Gophers won 3-1 on Friday night over the Nittany Lions before pullint out a close 1-0 win on Saturday.

The pair of wins moved the Golden Gophers to 7-1 on the season and they have now won their last five straight. The Gophers chaqnces of continuing that winning streak look strong on paper as they'll travel to Wisconsin this season for a matchup with the Badgers.

The Badgers enter this weekend with a 2-6 record and 1-3 in Big Ten play after splitting a weekend series with Notre Dame.

This season, the Gohpers haev been led on the ice by freshman forward Connor Kurth. The 21-year old has 13 points in eight games including six goals and seven assists. Junior forward Matthew Wood and sophomore forward Jimmy Clark also have double-digit points so far this season in theh Gophers' eight games.