Minnesota RB Coach Big Board: Who will replace Nic McKissic-Luke?

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers program for the second time in three years are looking for a new running backs coach. Current running backs coach Nic McKissick-Luke is expected to leave the program for the New York Jets running backs job. While no official announcement has been made, McKissic-Luc's profile on the Minnesota athletics website has been removed. McKissic-Luc is the third assistant to leave the program this offseason joining defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere. Notably, McKissic-Luke was set to make $250,000 in 2025, which gives a good baseline number for the Gophers to work with when making the next hire. That being said, they also have buyout money from both the Hetherman and DeLattiboudere departures on top of any buyout money received from the McKissic-Luke buyout. While the Gophers are not going to go out and make a huge splash hire for the position, they should have a quality amount of money to work with within the hire.

Notably, one name that we are not going to include on this big board is former Gopher and Kent State running back Mohamed Ibrahim. While Ibrahim could make sense for the program down the road, it wouldn't make all too much sense at this moment in time considering Ibrahim is only entering his first year of coaching this year. While Ibrahim could return to Minneapolis down the road, this would not and should not be the time for him to make his return.

David Cobb - New Mexico State (Assistant HC, General Manager, Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $120,000 Cobb is a rather green position coach himself, just entering his second season as a running backs coach but his first was impressive. Notably, he did receive a promotion this offseason, also naming him the assistant head coach and general manager, which would've come with a quality pay raise as well. Under his direction, New Mexico State tailbacks averaged 6.18 yards per carry this season including star tailback Eli Sanders totaling 1,063 yards on 147 carries, an average of 7.2 yards per carry. Backups NaQuari Rogers, Jeven Jacobs, and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters averaged 5.2, 6.9, and 5.6 yards per carry respectively. Of course, there is the factor that Cobb is a former Gopher, recording 2,893 yards and 20 touchdowns on 562 carries between 2011 and 2014.

Donnell Kirkwood Jr - Wyoming (Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $53,200 Kirkwood Jr. just made the move from North Dakota to Wyoming. In his two seasons with North Dakota, the Fighting Hawks had a ton of success on the ground, averaging 4.7 and 4.67 yards per carry over the last two seasons. In 2024 he oversaw the development of freshman running back Sawyer Seidl, who was an FCS Freshman All-American. Kirkwood like Cobb is a former Gopher, playing for the program from 2010 through 2014, totaling 1,474 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tony Lucas - Old Dominion (Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $133,204 Lucas is entering his seventh year at Old Dominion but has had a ton of success with the Monarchs overall. He has also spent time at Georgetown, Delaware, Temple, and Elon. Has developed high-quality tailbacks at each stop of his coaching career including Wes Hills (Delaware), Ryquell Armstead (Temple), Blake Watson (ODU), Elijah Davis (ODU), Jon-Luke Peaker (ODU), Kadarius Calloway (ODU), Keshawn Wicks (ODU), Devin Roche (ODU), Bryce Duke (ODU), Aaron Young (ODU). Both Hills and Armstead went onto the NFL. While he only has had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, he's shown the ability to get the most out of his talent including Rutgers running back transfer Aaron Young this past season as he totaled 887 rushing yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season. In total under his direction at Old Dominion, five running backs with at least 100 carries have averaged 4.6 yards per carry or more.

Wesley Beschorner - Northern Illinois (Offensive Coordinator / Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $150,000 The Gophers looked towards Northern Illinois last time they needed to hire a running backs coach with Nic McKissic-Luke. Could they look towards the Huskies again? Wesley Beschorner is entering his third year with the program after making stops at Pittsburgh, Rice, Maryland, and South Dakota while also a stint at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as the program's head coach. Under his coaching at Northern Illinois, Beschorner has seen the Huskies' rushing attack average at least 179 rushing yards per game each season including 203 rushing yards this past season. Running back Antario Brown has been especially productive for the Huskies with 3,090 career rushing yards on 518 carries, an average of 6.0 yards per carry. In 2023, Brown totaled 1,348 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. Other tailbacks that have had success under Beschorner at Northern Illinois include Jeyvon Ducker (1,184 yards in 2021) and Harrison Waylee (1,598 yards from scrimmage between 2021 and 2022). He also notably attended South Dakota and was a star quarterback for the Coyotes and was a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist in 2005/

Lee Marks - Memphis (Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $205,000 An underrated running back, Marks has a long history of success during his coaching career, making stops most recently at Boise State, Fresno State, Washington, and Memphis. Notable running backs to be developed under Marks include Zach Zenner (South Dakota State), Jeremy McNichols (Boise State), Alexander Mattison (Boise State), George Holani (Boise State), Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State), Dillon Johnson (Washington), Wayne Taulapapa (Washington). McNichols and Mattison both are mainstays in the NFL while Johnson has been a practice squad talent for both the Titans and Panthers. He of course also coached current Gophers running back Cameron Davis in Seattle. This past fall, his first season with Memphis, the Tigers averaged 174 rushing yards per game, and saw tailback Mario Anderson total 1,674 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns.

Nate Cole - Toledo (Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $71,684 One of the best Group of Five running backs in college football, Cole has had fantastic success at Toledo and has developed a trio of star running backs in Bryant Koback, Peny Boone, and Jacquez Stuart. It is worth noting the Rockets are coming off their toughest season from a rushing perspective, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and their top ball carrier being Connor Walendzak with 458 rushing yards. Cole has spent most of his career at Toledo, his alma mater but also spent time at Division III programs Oberlin and Notre Dame (OH). Known as a high-quality recruiter for Toledo as well.

Jonathan Wallace - Kansas (Running Backs)

2024 Salary: $310,000 This is the longest shot when it comes to the candidates and the most expensive candidate as well. That being said, Wallace is well-regarded around college football and has been an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection. With the Jayhawks, Wallace has been responsible for the development of running backs such as Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. Neal is Wallace's biggest success story with three straight 1,000-yard seasons including 1,266 yards this past season. The Jayhawks' running backs have been consistently strong throughout his tenure in Lawrence and have proven to be quality recruiter along the way as well, overall Wallace has been an integral part of Kansas's return to relevancy as well as helping the Jayhawks make a bowl game in 2022 for the first time since 2008.