The recruitment of Minnesota running back commitment Shane Marshall continues. Late last week, Marshall told UGASports.com, our Georgia Bulldogs sister site that he will be taking an official visit to Georgia the weekend of October 5 when the Bulldogs host SEC rival Auburn at Sanford Stadium.

Marshall has been a frequent visitor to Athens over the last several months including attending the Bulldogs cookout event at the end of July. He also attended Georgia's season opener agaisnt Clemson at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 31. He's created a very strong relationship with running backs coach Josh Crawford along the way.

The Gophers originally landed Mrashall in mid-June after hosting on an official visit. At the time of his pledge, he was originally committed to South Florida while also holding offers from James Madison, App State, Georgia Southern, and Liberty. He missed most of his junior season last fall due to an injury which may have hampered his ercruitment but after an impressive offseason on the camp circuit and a strong start to his senior season, Marshall is grabbing everyone's attention. Through five games this season for Iwrin County, Marshall has 92 carries for 678 yards and 11 touchdowns.