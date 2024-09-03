Minnesota 2025 running back commitment Shane Marshall is off to a strong start in his senior season and is coming off his biggest game yet.

The Irwin County (GA) native has totaled 347 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through his first three games of the season. After a 10 carry, 50-yard performance against Fitzgerald in his season opener, Marshall has back-to-back games of 100+ rushing yards.

This past weekend, Marshall had his best game of the young season, totaling 16 carries for 183 yards and four touchdowns in a 60-35 win for Iwin County over the Schley County Wildcats.

The Georgia native committed to Minnesota in June, flipping to the Gophers after being committed to South Florida. That being said, despite his commitment, his recruitment is not wrapped up.

Over the last several weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs have been keeping in contact with Marshall in his recruitment and hosted him this past weekend for their matchup against Clemson at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.