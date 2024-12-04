Minnesota RB Jordan Nubin enters transfer portal

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at the University of Minnesota," Nubin said in a statement on X. "These past four years have been nothing short of incredible, and I am forever grateful to this coaching staff for taking a chance on me. Your belief in me has allowed me to grow not only as a football player but also as a person."

"I’ve created moments, experiences, and relationships here that I will cherish for the rest of my life. This place has truly been my home, and leaving it and the people I love so much is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. With that being said, I am officially entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. To my parents thank you for your endless love and sacrifices. Your unwavering support is the reason I am where I am today. To my brother, my inspiration, thank you for always pushing me to be my best, even when it’s hard. You have been my greatest motivator and my strongest support. To everyone who has been part of my journey, teammates, coaches, staff, and fans thank you for everything. I will carry the lessons I’ve learned and the memories we’ve made together into this next chapter of my life. As I move forward, I am excited for the new beginnings and opportunities ahead. I promise to make the most of this next year and continue to honor the values I’ve built during my time as a Gopher."

In his four seasons with the program, Nubin played in 34 games recording 147 carries for 604 yards and three touchdowns. The younger brother of former Gopher Tyler Nubin, Jordan was an integral part of the Gophers' running back in 2023 when they suffered a wrath of injuries. He would end up playing in all 13 games, totaling 127 snaps for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

Nubin is the third running back to enter the portal this week joining Sieh Bangura and Zander Rockow. He's the ninth Gopher overall since October to leave the program for the portal.