Minnesota RB Sieh Bangura enters portal after one season with the Gophers

Gophers Nation can confirm that Minnesota running back Sieh Bangura has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Golden Gophers.

Bangura transferred to Minnesota last offseason after three seasons with the Ohio Bobcats. With the MAC program, Bangura totaled 412 carries for 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns. In his lone season with the Gophers, he had just a mere four carries for 12 yards in three games.