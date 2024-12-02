Minnesota RB Sieh Bangura enters portal after one season with the Gophers

Gophers Nation can confirm that Minnesota running back Sieh Bangura has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Golden Gophers.
Bangura transferred to Minnesota last offseason after three seasons with the Ohio Bobcats. With the MAC program, Bangura totaled 412 carries for 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns. In his lone season with the Gophers, he had just a mere four carries for 12 yards in three games.
Gophers Nation originally reported the expectation that Bangura would be entering the transfer portal earlier on Monday on our Insider Gophers Nation board.
Bangura finished the 2024 season with the fifth most carries by a running back for the Gophers with Darius Taylor, Marcus Major, Jordan Nubin, and Jaren Mangham all receiving more carries.
Bangura is one of five Gophers to enter the transfer portal on Monday joining DT Luther McCoy, LS Ryan Algrim, DE Hayden Schwartz, and LB Jack Hawkinson.
