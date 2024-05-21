Minnesota running back target Kentrell Rinehart has set a commitment date for July, the four-star tailback announced his plans on X, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back who is set to make an official visit to Minneapolis at the beginning of next month, has set a July 5 commitment date.

While Rinehart has not announced any top schools list, he does have official visits scheduled to Minnesota, Syracuse, Iowa and North Carolina State. Miami and Kentucky have also shown interest in the Columbus, Ohio native as well but have yet to schedule official visits with him.

After visiting Minnesota on June 7, Rinehart will make his way to Syracuse on June 14 before visiting Iowa on June 19 and finishing up his visit schedule with a trip to North Carolina State on June 21.

