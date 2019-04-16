Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 21:52:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota reaches out to Max Hazzard

Gj83r23jrmv0mpjfrq2z
Minnesota has reached out to Max Hazzard
https://ucirvinesports.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Minnesota is continuing to sniff down every recruiting trail this spring. They have already set up four official visits for April and May, but that hasn't stopped them from looking at more availabl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}