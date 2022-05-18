Minnesota Recruiting Notebook: May 18

Happy Wednesday TGR subscribers, it's time for another Minnesota recruiting notebook. The recruiting trail remains blazing for the Gophers as the coaching staff continues to be on the road evaluating talent while extending new offers to prospects across the country.

In today's recruiting notebook, we take a quick look at the Gophers' updated official visit schedule, their top overall prospect narrowing down his list, the Gophers expanding their options at quarterback as well as some of their most recent offers.