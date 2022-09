It's been a while since we last presented a recruiting notebook for the Gophers. Overall, it's been a quiet last four to six weeks for the program after a strong summer that saw the Gophers host a ton of prospects and land commitments seemingly every few days.

The Gophers 2023 recruiting class still stands with 18 commitments and is ranked 39th in the country. The 2024 recruiting class on the other hand holds one commitment in LB Mason Carrier.