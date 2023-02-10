The 2023 recruiting cycle is all but officially over. First, I'd like to thank everyone who followed along for my first recruiting cycle here at The Gopher Report. It was a quality first year but we know that we can even do better with the 2024 recruiting cycle. With that, I can also promise that this 2024 recruiting cycle is going to be even better here at the site. You're not going to want to miss this, so be sure to stay tuned here at TGR going forward and make sure all your friends and family members who love the Gophers just as much as you are also subscribed to TGR.

How many commits will Minnesota take in 2024?

It's hard at this point in the cycle to truly know how many commits the Gophers are looking to take in the 2024 recruiting cycle but if we had to take a guess, we believe it would likely be in the 17-21 range with room to take a handful of transfer portal commitments as well.

January 30 - February 28: Dead period (Only contact over the phone, mail, social media, etc allowed.) March 1 - April 14: Quiet period (Only allowed to host prospects on visits , cannot go on the road to recruit.) April 15 - May 31: Evaluation period (Coaches can host prospects on unofficial and official visits, contact allowed off campus as well.)- except on Sundays. This is when you’ll begin seeing official visits take place. June 1 - June 25: Quiet period (this once again will be when most official visits will happen.) June 26 - July 24: Dead period July 25 - July 31: Quiet period Note: The new 2023-2024 recruiting calendar has not been released future dates are estimates. All of August: Dead period September 1 - November 26: Evaluation period November 27 - November 30: Dead Period December 1 - December 16: Contact period (Authorized members beyond the staff are allowed to make recruiting visits and in-person evaluations.) December 17: Quiet Period December 18 - January 11, 2024: Dead Period (transfers can make visits starting about January 3.) December 20 - December 22: Early signing period January 12, 2024 - January 28: Contact period January 29 - February 7: Dead period February 7: National Signing Day

Kaelin is wanting to make a decision soon and a recent offer and visit to Colorado have the Buffaloes in the thick of it as well as Nebraska and of course, the Gophers. Kaelin is keeping most of his recruitment close and the Gophers are still in this one but momentum surely has not gone their way over the last few months.

One of their newest quarterback offers, Philo is one of the Gophers' top targets at quarterback, up there with Kaelin. Georgia Tech and UCF also both recently offered as well.

A top target of both the football and basketball programs, Freitag is a top priority for the Gophers. They've done a good job with him thus far with Wisconsin and Kansas State appearing to be among the primary competition at this moment.

Ever since receiving an offer from the Gophers, Wright has been extremely high on the program and the Gophers are quite high on the Illinois native themselves. We have reason to believe the Gophers have a significant lead over everyone else in his recruitment right now.

Sunram can play both ways on the line of scrimmage and while rated as an offensive tackle here on Rivals is being recruited by the Gophers on the defensive side of the ball. Despite seeing an uptick in his recruitment now holding offers from Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska, the Gophers still remain in a very good spot for the Kindred (ND) native. We'd likely peg them as his leader right now.

One of Minnesota's top overall targets, we have a FutureCast in for the Rogers (MN) native to land with the Gophers. One source whose familiar with the recruitment believes the Gophers just need a little bit more time before sealing the deal.

Rainer was on campus in January for a junior day visit, the only one he made that was in the Mid-Atlantic or Southeast regions, that's worth noting on its own. That being said, the visit went very well for the GOphers and Rainer and they appear to be among his top choices. It will be a bit of a waiting game now to see who eventually gets into his final groupings and where he'll take official visits too.

Another top target on the defensive side of the ball is Esko's Koi Perich. The Gophers are near the top of his recruitment but there are some indications that it may be Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers leading at this point. No decision appears to be imminent, however, so the Gophers do have time to gain some momentum back in this one.

