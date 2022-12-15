We are officially less than seven days away from the Early Signing Period and with a dead period coming up starting next Monday, the next few days are going to be the busiest we've seen yet in the 2023 recruiting cycle across the country.

Coaches will be working to get in last-minute in-home visits, hosting official visitors on campus, and more, trying to make a splash before the start of the Early Signing Period next Wednesday.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

As of Wednesday morning, the Gophers hold 17 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class as well as two transfer commitments. P.J. Fleck and his staff, however, are not done and are still looking to add more.

Here's what you need to know about the Gophers' top remaining targets with just a week left before the early signing period.