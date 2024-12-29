Minnesota routs Morgan State 90-68 to finish non-conference play strong

For Morgan State, guard Kameron Hobbs led the way with 25 points. He also had six rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

Mike Mitchell Jr led the Gophers with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting including 6-of-8 from three-point range. Dawson Garcia was 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from three-point range for 18 total points and eight rebounds.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers finished their non-conference slate on Sunday with a 90-68 win over the Morgan State Bears. The Gophers shot 51.7% from the field including 44.8% from three-point range in the win.

Morgan State would hang around early with the Gophers, Minnesota leading by just six points at the 23-17. However, it quickly turned into a Minnesota rout as the Gophers grew their lead to 15 points within two minutes and would be leading by 18 at halftime, up 55-37.

Mike Mitchell was incredible in the first half with 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting including 6-for-6 from three-point range. Parke Fox had nine points while Dawson Garcia had seven. As a team, the Gophers shot 59.3% from the floor in the first half.

In the second half, Minnesota continued to shoot well and paced their extensive lead over Morgan State. The Gophers would extend their lead to as many as 27 points before ultimately winning by their 22-point margin of 90-68.

With the win, the Gophers have now won back-to-back games and have improved their record to 8-5 on the season.

Minnesota will return to action on Thursday evening when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers at Williams Arena. The Gophers are still searching for their first conference winner of the season after losses to Michigan State and Indiana earlier this month.