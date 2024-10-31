Minnesota's bowl projections heading into week 10

(Photo by © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won three straight games and are now one win away from bowl eligbility. After not appearing in most bowl projections for the first eight weeks of the season, outlets are finally projecting the Gophers to go bowling this postseason.

Below, Gophers Nation offers a roundup of all the bowl projections for Minnesota heading into week 10 of the 2024 college fotoball season.

ACTION NETWORK: GameAbove Sports Bowl vs Northern Illinois

The Action Network continues to project the Gophers to be going back to Detroit for the game formerly known as the Quicklane Bowl. Minnesota in this projection would take on the MAC's Northern Illinois Wolfpack who upset the Notre Dame Fighting Irish earlier this year, it would also matchup Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck against his alma mater.

ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs Virginia Tech | Duke Mayo's Bowl vs Louisville

In ESPN's latest projections, Bonagura has the Golden Gophers heading to New York for the second time in three years, this time to face Virginia Tech. It would be the first ever matchup between two the programs. Schlabach, on the other hand, has the Gophers headed to Charlotte, North Carolina for the Duke Mayo's Bowl to face Louisville. Once again it would be a first ever matchup if the two programs were to meet this bowl season.



USA TODAY: GameAbove Sports Bowl vs Western Michigan

Another projection for the Gophers to return to Detroit. The Gophers would take on P.J. Fleck's former employer, Western Michigan in this projection. The two program have met four-times, all-time, the last meeting coming in 2012, a narrow 28-23 win for the Minnesota.

CBS Sports: Pinstripe Bowl vs Syracuse

CBS Sports projects a rematch of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl between the Golden Gophers and Syracuse. It would be the seventh matchup all-time between the two programs with the Gophers winning four of the first six including the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl 28-20.

Athlon: First Responder Bowl vs Cincinnati

Athlon Sports has the Gophers headed to the First Responder Bowl which is actually a Big 12 vs. AAC/CUSA matchup usually but due to available teams, Minnesota gets the nod. The Gophers and Bearcats have never met previously on the gridiron.