Minnesota's bowl projections heading into week 10

in other news
Gophers preparing for one of college football's most 'unique' defenses
Minnesota's offense is preparing for a 'unique' Illinois defense this weekend.
Minnesota's NIL always a work in progress but has P.J. Fleck excited
P.J Fleck is excited about Minnesota's direction with NIL but it will always remain a work in progress.
WATCH: Illini head coach Bret Bielema previews Minnesota - Illinois game
Watch as Illinois head coaching Bret Bielema discusses this weekend's matchup between Minnesota and Illinois.
Everything P.J. Fleck said on Monday - Illinois week edition
On Monday, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media and here's everything he had to say.
Minnesota's week 11 matchup against Rutgers pushed into six day window
Minnesota and Rutgers week 11 matchup has been pushed to the six day window.
in other news
Gophers preparing for one of college football's most 'unique' defenses
Minnesota's offense is preparing for a 'unique' Illinois defense this weekend.
Minnesota's NIL always a work in progress but has P.J. Fleck excited
P.J Fleck is excited about Minnesota's direction with NIL but it will always remain a work in progress.
WATCH: Illini head coach Bret Bielema previews Minnesota - Illinois game
Watch as Illinois head coaching Bret Bielema discusses this weekend's matchup between Minnesota and Illinois.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won three straight games and are now one win away from bowl eligbility. After not appearing in most bowl projections for the first eight weeks of the season, outlets are finally projecting the Gophers to go bowling this postseason.
Below, Gophers Nation offers a roundup of all the bowl projections for Minnesota heading into week 10 of the 2024 college fotoball season.
ACTION NETWORK: GameAbove Sports Bowl vs Northern Illinois
The Action Network continues to project the Gophers to be going back to Detroit for the game formerly known as the Quicklane Bowl. Minnesota in this projection would take on the MAC's Northern Illinois Wolfpack who upset the Notre Dame Fighting Irish earlier this year, it would also matchup Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck against his alma mater.
ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs Virginia Tech | Duke Mayo's Bowl vs Louisville
In ESPN's latest projections, Bonagura has the Golden Gophers heading to New York for the second time in three years, this time to face Virginia Tech. It would be the first ever matchup between two the programs.
Schlabach, on the other hand, has the Gophers headed to Charlotte, North Carolina for the Duke Mayo's Bowl to face Louisville. Once again it would be a first ever matchup if the two programs were to meet this bowl season.
USA TODAY: GameAbove Sports Bowl vs Western Michigan
Another projection for the Gophers to return to Detroit. The Gophers would take on P.J. Fleck's former employer, Western Michigan in this projection. The two program have met four-times, all-time, the last meeting coming in 2012, a narrow 28-23 win for the Minnesota.
CBS Sports: Pinstripe Bowl vs Syracuse
CBS Sports projects a rematch of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl between the Golden Gophers and Syracuse. It would be the seventh matchup all-time between the two programs with the Gophers winning four of the first six including the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl 28-20.
Athlon: First Responder Bowl vs Cincinnati
Athlon Sports has the Gophers headed to the First Responder Bowl which is actually a Big 12 vs. AAC/CUSA matchup usually but due to available teams, Minnesota gets the nod. The Gophers and Bearcats have never met previously on the gridiron.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation
- OLB
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- WR
- S
- RB
- WR
- DT
- WDE