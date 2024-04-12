The long-awaited decision by Minnesota star freshman Cam Christie has been made. On Friday, Christie announced via his X account that he will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft process but will maintain his eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to the Golden Gophers next season.

"It has always been a dream of mine to make it to the NBA," Christie said in his announcement. "Today, I am honored to share that I am entering the2024 NBA draft process. I am grateful for this opportunity, and I am eager to receive feedback from the NBA on my game. I want to express my gratitude to my family, teammates, Coach Johnson and his entire staff, and all the incredible Gopher fans for their support through out the past basketball season. As I go through this process, I will maintain my college eligibility. I am ready for the new challenges ahead and I appreciate everyone's continued support."

Christie will have the opportunity to withdraw from the NBA Draft until June 16. This year's NBA Draft is set to take place on June 26 and 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.