Minnesota's Darius Taylor, Koi Perich announce returns for 2025

On Friday, two of the Gophers' most important players announced that they're returning for the 2025 season. Rising junior tailback Darius Taylor and rising sophomore safety Koi Perich, both of whom would've drawn massive interest in the transfer portal both announced their returns via X.

A couple of years ago, it wouldn't be major news that a pair of underclassmen were deciding to return to their respective programs for another year. However, we're now in 2024, almost 2025 and that is the reality of college football.

Taylor is finishing up his second season with the Gophers totaling 185 carries for 873 yards and nine touchdowns across 11 games played. It was a strong follow-up to his true freshman campaign that saw him total 799 yards and five touchdowns on just 138 carries in six games played.

Taylor will be one of the top running backs not just in the Big Ten in 2025 but also in the country.

Perich, a top-100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded freshman this fall. In 12 games played, he recorded 42 tackles including 24 solo tackles, five interceptions, and two pass deflections.

