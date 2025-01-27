Minnesota's Dawson Garcia earns Big Ten Player of the Week honors

After a terrific pair of performances against Iowa and Oregon, Minnesota senior forward Dawson Gracia has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors. He is the first Gopher to earn the honor, since himself, doing so last November.

Garcia last week totaled 51 points in a pair of wins over Iowa and No. 15 Oregon as Ben Johnson's program looks to get back on track. After starting Big Ten playoff with six straight losses, the Gophers have won each of their last three matchups including a pair of games against top-25 opponents.

Last Tuesday in a 72-67 win over Iowa, Garcia had 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and also had six rebounds in the win. Most recently on Saturday against Oregon, he contributed a season-high 31 points, the second-best effort of his career behind a 36-point performance last season against Ohio State.

Garcia was magnificent against the Ducks, hitting 13-of-19 attempts including 3-of-5 from three-point range. He also had six rebounds in the win.

During the Gophers three game winning streak, the former four-star prospect has averaged 26.0 points and eight rebounds a game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Garcia and the Gophers will look to continue their hot streak on Tuesday night when they welcome the No.7 Michigan State Spartans to Williams Arena.