Minnesota's Dawson Garcia Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Minnesota star forward Dawson Garcia has received an invite to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago later this week, according to reports.
Garcia, who recently entered the transfer portal, exhausted his eligibility according to current NCAA rules this past season. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward played 89 games for the Golden Gophers over the last three seasons and started all 89.
Throughout his 89 career games with the program, he averaged 29.7 minutes per contest while also averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The 2024-25 season was the best of Garcia's career, recording a career high in both points and rebounds per game with 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.
Prior to transferring to Minnesota ahead of the 2022-23 season, Garcia played one season at Marquette and one season at North Carolina.
What is the NBA G League Elite Camp?
For those wondering what the NBA G Leauge Elite Camp is, here is the official description from the NBA G League website.
"It is a two-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches, and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills.
A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later on in the week based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp."
