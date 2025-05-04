Minnesota's Dawson Garcia Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Minnesota star forward Dawson Garcia has received an invite to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago later this week, according to reports.

Garcia, who recently entered the transfer portal, exhausted his eligibility according to current NCAA rules this past season. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward played 89 games for the Golden Gophers over the last three seasons and started all 89.

Throughout his 89 career games with the program, he averaged 29.7 minutes per contest while also averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The 2024-25 season was the best of Garcia's career, recording a career high in both points and rebounds per game with 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.