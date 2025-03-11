Minnesota's Dawson Garcia named second-team All-Big Ten

Minnesota senior forward Dawson Garcia was one of the best big men in all of college basketball during the 2024-25 season and on Tuesday received recognition in the form of being named Second Team All-Big Ten. It is the second straight season he has been named an All-Big Ten Second Team selection.

For the Gophers during the 2024-25 season, Garcia played in 31 games, starting all 31 while averaging 19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Additionally, his 19.2 points per game in conference games ranked fourth-best in the conference during the regular season. He also had 26 double-digit scoring performances, which included 17 20-point performances and a trio of 30-point performances.

Garcia's best game of the season was a 32-point, 8-rebound performance against UCLA in mid-February, leading the Gophers to a 64-61 upset victory over the Bruins in Westwood.

In his three seasons with the Gophers, Garcia has played in 88 games, averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

After completing a 15-16 (7-13) regular season, Minnesota will look to make an improbable Big Ten Tournament run starting on Wednesday when they face the Northwestern Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. CT in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the game streamed on Peacock.